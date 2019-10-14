Local pharmacist talks about the importance of flu shots

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) – Flu season is just about here and it’s expected to be a strong one.

Rick Awbrey, Manhattan Hy-vee Pharmacy manager, was on FOX 43 AM Live Monday morning to talk about what we can do.

Awbrey said the biggest thing we can do is get a flu shot. He said you’re not just protecting yourself, but protecting others as well. The CDC recommends getting your flu shot by the end of October.

You can go to your local pharmacy to get a flu shot. In Kansas, pharmacists can give children flu shots who are 6 years old or older. Awbrey said the shots range from $35-$42, but most insurance companies cover it 100%.