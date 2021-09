TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — Magician Greg Gleason brought magic to the FOX 43 AM Live studio by sawing co-host, Erin La Row, in half on air.

Gleason will perform one night only, on Friday, Oct. 1, at 7:30 p.m. at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are available at the TPAC Box Office or online at Ticketmaster.com.