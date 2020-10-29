Manhattan winery invites adults to enjoy a little wine, a lot of laughter during Halloween comedy tour

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Liquid Art Winery and Estate in Manhattan is inviting adults to switch out the candy for wine, cider and laughter during its Halloween comedy tour.

The event will take place at Liquid Art’s indoor events center on Saturday, Oct. 31.

The winery is open from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. with the comedy from 7:30 p.m to 9 p.m.

Seating will be limited and masks are required when away from your table.

Tickets are $14 and can be purchased here.



Founder Danielle Tegtmeier talked to FOX 43’s Erin La Row about the comedy tour and said fun events are being planned through the holidays.

They’re holding a sip ‘n shop event the first weekend of December where guests can shop from different vendors set up in the events center while enjoying Liquid Art’s drinks, pizzas and cheeses.

They’ll also be releasing new wine labels and planning release parties.

Follow Liquid Art’s Facebook page for the details.