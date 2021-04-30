TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — Valeo Behavioral Health and the Topeka Rescue Mission are launching the Mobile Access Partnership — a collaboration between the two agencies as well as Stormont Vail Health and the Topeka Police Department’s Behavioral Health Unit.
MAP has two components. First, is the launch of a state-of-the-art mobile facility that provides shower, laundry and restrooms to Topeka’s unsheltered population and others in need. Later this year, MAP plans to launch a mobile food pantry and mobile health service unit.
The mobile facility will be open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. It’ll be parked at various churches rotated on a weekly basis. A ribbon cutting and prayer dedication ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on May 4 at the St. John AME Church, 701 S.W. Topeka Blvd.
Learn more about the partnership from Bill Persinger, CEO of Valeo Behavioral Health, who recently talked to FOX 43’s Erin La Row about how MAP is meeting critical needs in the Topeka area.
MAP brings agencies together to meet critical needs in Shawnee County
