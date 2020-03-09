March supermoon will illuminate the sky this week

The March supermoon, also called “Worm Moon,” happens when the moon is at its closest approach to Earth in orbit. The moon seems to appear bigger and brighter. The supermoon will be at its peak Monday night, but will appear full through Wednesday.

Brenda Culbertson, NASA/JPL solar system ambassador, stopped by FOX 43 to explain what happens during a supermoon. Culbertson offers night viewings and other events throughout the year. Visit Paladinofastronomy.com or email Brenda at BCulbertsonAstronomer@gmail.com for more information.