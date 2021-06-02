Marysville’s Big Blue River Days is back June 4-5

TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — Big Blue River Days is back in 2021 and organizers say there’ll be something for everyone. The annual event was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, but will take place on June 4-5 in downtown Marysville.



The 14th annual Big Blue BBQ is a Kansas City Barbeque Society sanctioned event taking place in conjunction with Big Blue River Days. Participants will compete for more than $12,000 in cash and prizes. Additionally, there’ll be a poker run, the 30th annual Autofest Car Show, cornhole tournament, live music and more.





Kate Tommer, executive director of Marysville Chamber & Main Street, says this event typically attracts 3,000-4,000 people from across the country.



“It’s a great way we can showcase our little town. The businesses love it,” Tommer said. “A lot of outdoor traffic so it’s really good for tourism.”

