Mentor Kansas connects youth mentor programs across state

Mentor Kansas, a pillar of the Kansas Volunteer Commission, is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.



TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Mentor Kansas is a statewide mentoring partnership connecting more than 150 mentoring programs with one another. Paula Smith, with Mentor Kansas, says mentoring is important because research shows young people involved in a mentoring programs increase their chances of graduating from high school and attending college.

Smith says the coronavirus pandemic has reinforced the need to have caring adults in the lives of young people. She says mentoring programs have embraced hardships, often switching to a virtual platform.

Mentoring programs can connect with Mentor Kansas at MentorKansas.org.