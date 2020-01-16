Midland Care offering diabetes prevention program in Lyon, Shawnee counties

Midland Care’s 24 For Life program is a partnership with the American Diabetes Association. Donna Doel, with Midland Care, says the program is a lifestyle change program for participants at high risk for Type 2 Diabetes. Participants meet in groups with trained lifestyle coaches for 24 sessions to learn ways to incorporate healthier eating and moderate physical activity into their daily lives.

Dennis Slimmer has been on the program for nearly a year and says he’s lost about 35 pounds. He says after joining the program, he physically feels better and feels better about himself.

For learn more about the program, including eligibility, visit midlandcareconnection.org or email Donna at 24forlife@midlandcc.org.