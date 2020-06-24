Militaria show to honor men, women of Kansas National Guard 35th Infantry Division

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - As counties start to reopen after closing because of the coronavirus pandemic, people are starting to returning to their workout routines. The owners of GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness said they have noticed people returning to their gyms more each day.

Linda Farrant, co-owner of GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness, said they have instituted cleaning schedules and shut down some machines to promote social distancing. She said the GreatLIFE Performance Center at 421 SW Van Buren Street in Topeka has been the easiest to convert to social distancing.