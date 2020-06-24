Militaria show to honor men, women of Kansas National Guard 35th Infantry Division

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — A local group of historians with the 35th Division Association is planning a militaria show fundraiser to help honor the men and women who’ve served in the 35th Infantry Division of the Kansas National Guard.
Joe Taylor, one of the event organizers, says it’s been about 20-25 years since Topeka’s had a militaria show. Vendors from across the state will bring their military surplus and antiques to the Santa Fe Division Militaria Show June 27-28. The show is from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at VFW Post 1650, 3110 S.W. Huntoon in Topeka. Admission is $5 and kids 12 and under are free.
Taylor says the the 35th Division Association’s purpose is to foster and promote the memories, records and service, and to continue the friendship of those who served in the 35th division. They travel across the United States setting up displays with the equipment, gear, weapons of a common soldier — often from the World War II era, but he says they can go from the Spanish/American War up to modern times.
For more information visit www.137thinfantry.us/g-co-in-action.