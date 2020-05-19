Milk & Honey Coffee Co. on finding its place during pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Darlene Morgan with Milk & Honey Coffee Co. talked to FOX 43’s Erin La Row about the challenges of opening a small business days before the stay-at-home order went into place. Morgan said through it all, God has helped her see how to take a difficult moment and make the most of it. Morgan said she’s prayed for years to do something that would make a difference in people’s lives.

During the stay-at-home order, they were only able to serve customers through their drive through, but Morgan said it allowed the team to work on technique, manage inventory and best utilize staff until they felt fully prepared.

Milk & Honey is located at 2200 S.E. 29th St. In Topeka and is currently open from 9-11:30 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. Morgan said they’re taking extra steps sanitizing to help keep their customers safe. In addition to coffee and drinks made with local Blue Jazz Coffee, they serve breakfast and lunch sandwiches. Find out more about Milk & Honey Coffee Co. on Facebook.