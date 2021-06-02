Museum of the Kansas National Guard gearing up for ‘Remembering Our Fallen’ exhibit, Heartland Military Day

TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — Coming on the heels of Memorial Day, the Museum of the Kansas National Guard is hosting a traveling exhibit, “Remembering Our Fallen,” honoring our country’s military fallen from the War on Terror (9/11-present).

The exhibit opens at the museum, 125 S.E. Airport E. Drive, Topeka, on Wednesday, June 9 and runs through June 14.



The exhibit will also be open during the 20th annual Heartland Military Day on Saturday, June 12.

The day kicks off with a pancake feed starting at 7 a.m. and offers a full day of events, from military equipment displays to re-enactors to a band concert and a special visit from a General George Patton re-enactor.

Admission is free, but donations for the pancake feed and noon cookout are appreciated and help support the all-volunteer museum.



Justin Gordon, board member with the Museum of the Kansas National Guard, and Sherry Willard, with the Kansas Air National Guard, stopped by FOX 43 AM Live to talk about the events and encourage people to stop by the museum for a visit.

They said they’re excited to welcome folks back out to Heartland Military Day after it was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. See the full list of events below.