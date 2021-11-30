TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — One of Topeka High School’s accomplished graduates is returning to the capital city for a night of music, food and celebration for the high school’s sesquicentennial. The Black and Gold Gala is happening Saturday, December 4 and it features Richetta Manager, a 1971 THS graduate and acclaimed jazz, Big Band and classical entertainer who now calls Germany home. Manager also attended Washburn University before her music career took her international. She’s had a successful career in opera and musical theater in Europe since the 1980s. Manager stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Tuesday to talk about the gala and her career, and give viewers a taste of Saturday’s concert.
Tickets for Saturday’s dinner and concert are $60 and must be purchased by December 1. Tickets for just the concert are $10 and can be purchased in advance or at the door.
Musician Richetta Manager returns to hometown to perform at Topeka High School’s 150th anniversary gala
