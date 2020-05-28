Nanny’s SoulFood: Old-fashioned cooking with a side of soul

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Hungry? Let Nanny do the cooking for you. Shavonn Smith, “Nanny” with Nanny’s SoulFood in Topeka, says she loves cooking — it’s her passion. Her business grew from cooking for various fundraisers. Nanny’s now has quite a following with daily specials.

The menu is “old fashioned cooking, made from scratch, just like your grandmother would make.” Smith calls it “food for the soul.” Popular items include fish, macaroni and cheese and her “Heart Attack French Fries.”



Nanny’s SoulFood continues providing the community with comfort food during the pandemic and is open for take out. See the menu and specials on their Facebook page.