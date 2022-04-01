Breadbasket Farmers Market is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.



TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — A new farmers market is coming to southwest Topeka.

Breadbasket Farmers Market will be open on Saturdays from April 2 through Nov. 19, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The market will be located at 1901 S.W. Wanamaker Rd. in the Westridge Mall parking lot.



Mary Tyler, market manager, said what makes this market unique is everything will be local — locally grown or locally made. Tyler said Saturday’s debut will include free hot dogs starting at 10:30 a.m. while supplies last as well as free mini loaves of bread at the information booth and balloons for kids.



