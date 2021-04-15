New Sunrise Theatre Company’s “The Realistic Joneses” to be presented May 7, 8

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — The last month has been busy for Nathan Short, founder of the new Sunrise Theatre Company in Topeka.

Short launched the new theatre company on March 1 of this year to help bring entertainment more geared toward adults to the area.

The company’s first performance, “The Realistic Joneses,” was initially going to be presented virtually on April 30, but will now be presented May 7 and May 8 on BoxCast.

“The Realistic Joneses” is being presented virtually through a partnership with ArtsConnect of Topeka.



Short says the past month has been a little crazy, but he has learned a lot.



“There’s a lot more that goes into putting on a show than just putting on a show,” he said.



Sheri Rippel, cast member, said “The Realistic Joneses” is described as a macabre comedy with both funny and heart-pulling moments about two couples who are neighbors.

They discover both men in the couples have the same degenerative nerve disease.



“It’s kind of coming to terms with mortality and connection between humans,” Rippel said. “It’s a fascinating one.”



This first performance will be virtual, but later in the year the company plans to offer in-person performances.



“It’s a great way to bring people into theater right now when not everybody can be physically in the same place,” Rippel said.



There are two other shows planned for the 2021 season: “Other Desert Cities” in September and “Reasons to be Pretty” in December. Learn more or purchase tickets at SunriseTheatreCompany.com.



