Nick Jr. characters hit the TPAC stage for interactive performance Dec. 3

Dora and other favorite Nick Jr. characters are coming to life at the Topeka Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, Dec. 3. But first, Dora and Courtney Martin with Nick Jr. stopped by the FOX 43 studio to give us a preview and teach us a few moves.

The performance starts at 6 p.m. Kids will be able to sing, clap, dance and move to the music with the characters from their favorite shows, including Dora the Explorer, PAW Patrol, Blue’s Clues and Bubble Guppies.

TPAC says two performances on Wednesday, Dec. 4 have been canceled because of operational issues. Ticket holders for Wednesday’s performances may contact TPAC’s Box Office to exchange their tickets for Tuesday’s performance or to receive a full refund.