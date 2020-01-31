Night to Shine provides free prom experience for teens, adults with special needs

Grace Community Church, Topeka, is organizing its third Night to Shine event — a free prom experience for teens and adults with special needs. The event, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, is Friday, Feb. 7 at the Ramada Hotel in downtown Topeka. A clothing drive in January provided attendees with gowns and suits to wear.

Terra Constantino, event organizer, says she’s thrilled with the number of people who have stepped up to volunteer, but they’re still in need of restaurant partners who will help provide food for the evening. If you’re able to help, email Terra at nighttoshine@gcctopeka.org. Terra also encourages people to save formal wear to donate to next year’s event.