TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — The Nightmare Circus Haunted Experience is coming to the Stormont Vail Events Center October 27-29. Residents can enjoy Topeka’s newest and largest indoor haunted experience in the backstage tunnels of Landon Arena. Tickets are $10 or skip the line with a $20 ticket.
Allie Geist, district marketing director with Stormont Vail Events Center, stopped by FOX 43 AM Live to talk about Nightmare Circus, Trunk or Treat on Friday, Oct. 29, and the 6th annual Wing Fling coming back on December 18.
‘Nightmare Circus’ taking over Stormont Vail Events Center’s Landon Arena
