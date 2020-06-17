Nusound Hearing Center in Topeka seeking participants for trial

NuSound Hearing Center is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.



TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — NuSound Hearing Center in Topeka is looking for 30 adults who have difficulty hearing or experience tinnitus to participate in an upcoming trial. They’ll be looking for data on how new artificial intelligence technology benefits hearing and tinnitus patients. Participants will be selected by June 22.

Dr. Bryne Gonzales spoke to FOX 43’s Erin La Row about the new technology. He said the device fits behind the ear with a small earbud and will learn from a patient’s own experience and environment for treatment.

For more information, visit Nusound Hearing Center or call 785-640-4823.