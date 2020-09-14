NuSound Hearing & Tinnitus Center is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.
TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Hearing loss can cause more frustration in an already hectic life. At NuSound Hearing & Tinnitus Center, owner Belinda Gonzales says they’re seeing more people who are now realizing they are experiencing hearing loss since wearing face masks because of the pandemic. Gonzales says that’s because the masks take away visual clues and reduce volume.
Rechargeable hearing aids are one solution to help relieve the stress of hearing loss while making them easier to maintain. Gonzales says the devices have been around a long time, but the technology has improved.
During September, NuSound is giving a free rechargeable upgrade to clients who purchase the new Circa technology, which is available in three different price ranges. NuSound Hearing & Tinnitus Center has locations in Topeka, Holton and Manhattan. For more information, visit NuSoundhearing.com or call (785) 783-8121.
NuSound Hearing & Tinnitus Center: More people recognizing hearing loss during pandemic
