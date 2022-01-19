Oakley Place is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.
Like many health care and adult care facilities, the staff at Oakley Place have been continuing to focus on patients and their care during the pandemic. Oakley Place has adult-care home locations in Topeka, Rossville, and Seneca.
Liz Nystrom, director of nursing, said she’s amazed by the staff.
“They are willing to sacrifice and give up their free time to be here so that our residents are cared for. You can tell that number one, they enjoy their jobs, and number two, that they love our residents,” Nystrom said.
Oakley Place is also looking for new employees to add to its staff. For more information about Oakley Place or available positions, visit oakleyplacecare.com.
Oakley Place employees go the extra mile to serve northeast Kansas patients
Oakley Place is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.