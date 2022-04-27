Oakley Place is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.



Topeka, KS (KTMJ) — Knowing how to bridge the relationship between a child and a loved one living with Alzheimer’s Disease can be challenging. One may question what’s appropriate for different children’s ages. Mandy Wales, owner and operator of Oakley Place talked to FOX 43’s Erin La Row about the process of introducing children to a patient with Alzheimer’s.