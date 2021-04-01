Opening weekend: Popular downtown Topeka Farmers Market dates back to 1930s

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — This Saturday is opening day for the annual Downtown Topeka Farmers Market, located at 12th and Harrison just south of the Judicial Building, in Downtown Topeka.

The market runs from 7:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday this year, from April 3 to Nov. 6.

It has a rich history dating back to the 1930s.



Mary Tyler, market manager, spoke to FOX 43’s Becky Taylor about opening weekend.

She said many people are looking forward to getting out and somewhat back to normal.

Tyler said safety precautions are being taken, including a hand-washing station, as well has having hand sanitizers available.

The market is asking customers to not pick up items unless they intend on purchasing them.



