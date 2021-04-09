Organizers with Wamego’s Tulip Festival excited for festival first: beer/wine/cider tasting tent

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Wamego is gearing up for its 34th annual Tulip Festival taking place April 17-18.

Visitors will enjoy seeing the vibrant tulips while shopping from more than 150 craft and food court vendors.

New this year is a beer/wine/cider tasting tent.

For a $5 admission price, you’ll receive a souvenir stemless glass and 6 sampling tickets.



Kara Holle, tourism & events coordinator with the Wamego Area Chamber of Commerce, and Sarah Pacheco, tulip team volunteer, talked to FOX 43’s Erin La Row about what visitors can expect this year including safety precautions being taken in light of the pandemic.