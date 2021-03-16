Personal budgeting: How much can I spend in retirement?

McGee Franklin Financial Group is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.



TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — An important step in planning for retirement is knowing how much money you’ll need to cover your essential expenses after you stop working.



Chris McGee, senior vice president of investments with McGee Franklin Financial Group, says it starts by identifying your “need-to-haves” versus your “nice-to-haves.”

You’ll then want to match those essential expenses against your lifetime income, which include Social Security benefits, pensions or other guaranteed income streams.

McGee says he suggests to his clients that whenever possible they line up 100 percent of their essential expenses with their lifetime income to reduce the risk of outliving their money.



For more information on how to get started or to talk about your specific financial situation, visit McGee Franklin Financial Group or call (785) 271-2511.