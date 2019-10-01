Pet Advice: Adoption tips for Adopt a Shelter Dog Month

Sales & Marketing Executives of Topeka (SME Topeka) held a golf tournament Monday at the Topeka Country Club. SME is an organization that develops sales and marketing professionals in Northeast Kansas. The goals of SME is to increase all aspects of sales and marketing through continued education, community involvement, and professional networking. Proceeds from Monday's Golf Tournament will go towards the SME Scholarship fund. SME Scholarships are available to full-time students enrolled at Washburn University that are pursuing a career in sales, sales management or marketing.