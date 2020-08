TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Topeka Zoo broke ground on Kay's Garden in November, 2018. KBS Contractors has been working on the garden since.

The garden will include a large Koi pond, running streams, bridges and landscaping that will provide serenity and breath-taking views. Kay’s Garden will cost $6,625,000, of which $4,400,000 was provided by the Kay E. McFarland Living Trust. The Friends of the Topeka Zoo is committed to raising $2.25 million in funding to cover the remaining expenses. KBS Contractors are the primary contractors for the project.