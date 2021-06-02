Pet Advice: Benefits of leashes

TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — Coming on the heels of Memorial Day, the Museum of the Kansas National Guard is hosting a traveling exhibit, "Remembering Our Fallen," honoring our country's military fallen from the War on Terror (9/11-present).

The exhibit opens at the museum, 125 S.E. Airport E. Drive, Topeka, on Wednesday, June 9 and runs through June 14.

The exhibit will also be open during the 20th annual Heartland Military Day on Saturday, June 12.