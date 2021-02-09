TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — In this week’s Pet Advice, taking care of your pet’s dental health needs begins at home. Dr. Travis Gratton with University Veterinary Care Center shares tips for brushing your pet’s teeth as well as what treats are helpful in maintaining good dental health and which ones to avoid.
Pet Advice: Caring for your pet’s teeth at home
