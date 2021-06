TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — Pet parents may notice a decline in their pet’s cognitive function over time.

Dr. Travis Gratton with University Veterinary Care Center said while some of this can be part of the typical aging process, sometimes it’s a more serious concern.





Dr. Gratton sat down with FOX 43’S Erin La Row to talk about signs of Cognitive Dysfunction Syndrome (CDS). On June 15, the conversation continues on FOX 43 AM Live at 7 when Dr. Gratton explains therapy options for treating CDS.