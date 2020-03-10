Pet Advice: Common household hazards

University Veterinary Care Center is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Dr. Travis Gratton, with University Veterinary Care Center, says numerous products we use in our homes could be hazardous to our pets.



Those include:

* Pest control products — rat and mouse poison, insecticides

* Human medications — Rx and “over the counter”

* Power cords

* Clothing, towels (dogs) and string/yarn/thread (cats)

* Batteries

* Magnets

* Adhesives, solvents, cleaners and other chemicals

* Plastic bags

For more information, visit Universityvetcare.com.