TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — In this week’s Pet Advice segment sponsored by University Veterinary Care Center, Dr. Travis Gratton talks about the factors that go into the cost of spay/neuter surgeries and why they could vary from location to location.
University Veterinary Care Center is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.
Pet Advice: Factors behind cost of spay, neuter surgeries
TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — In this week’s Pet Advice segment sponsored by University Veterinary Care Center, Dr. Travis Gratton talks about the factors that go into the cost of spay/neuter surgeries and why they could vary from location to location.