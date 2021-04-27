TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — In this week’s segment of Pet Advice, Dr. Amy Guernsey, University Veterinary Care Center, shares how to keep your furry friends comfortable by keeping fleas at bay and out of your house.
University Veterinary Care Center is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.
Pet Advice: Fighting fleas
TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — In this week’s segment of Pet Advice, Dr. Amy Guernsey, University Veterinary Care Center, shares how to keep your furry friends comfortable by keeping fleas at bay and out of your house.