Pet Advice: Fighting fleas

TOPEKA (KSNT) - Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is planning on opening pools and aquatic centers Memorial Day weekend, but the county is having a hard time filling seasonal positions. Many lifeguards are usually area teens, which will be in school later this year due to the pandemic.

Students at Auburn-Washburn and Seaman will have their last day on May 26. Shawnee Heights gets out on May 28 and Topeka Public Schools will be dismissed on June 4.