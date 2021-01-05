Pet Advice: Health resolutions for your pet

University Veterinary Care Center is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.



TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — New Year’s resolutions aren’t just for people.

Dr. Amy Guernsey with University Veterinary Care Center said the start of a new year is a great time to refocus on your pet’s health.

She encourages pet owners to start small.

For example, she advises setting a goal to walk your dog three days a week or break out the laser pointer and play with the cat a couple times a week.

Dr. Guernsey said you may want your veterinarian to perform a wellness check on your pet to help set those fitness goals.



It’s also the time of year for diets, pets included.

Dr. Guernsey said this is a goal for pet owners to make sure you’re feeding them the right kind of food and paying attention to how many snacks pets are getting each day.



Lastly, mental health and stimulation plays an important role in a pet’s wellbeing.



“New year, new me. There is such a thing about teaching an old dog new tricks,” Dr. Guernsey said. “Think about what can I teach my animal this year that they might really enjoy, and maybe it’s just a a simple, ‘hey, I’m going to teach my dog how to shake’ or maybe it’s enrolling them in an agility class.”





