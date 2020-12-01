University Veterinary Care Center is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.
TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — While we enjoy the sparkle and shine of the holidays, the decorations we love may pose a danger to our pets. Dr. Amy Guernsey with University Veterinary Care Center joins us with a reminder on potential dangers for our furry friends during the holidays.
Pet Advice: Holiday hazards
