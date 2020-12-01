Pet Advice: Holiday hazards

FOX 43 News
Posted: / Updated:

University Veterinary Care Center is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — While we enjoy the sparkle and shine of the holidays, the decorations we love may pose a danger to our pets. Dr. Amy Guernsey with University Veterinary Care Center joins us with a reminder on potential dangers for our furry friends during the holidays.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories