Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Links
Local News
Kansas
National
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment
Education 21st Century
Health Check
Border Report Tour
Cute Kid
Jefferson Awards
Our News Team
Top Stories
Accident slows traffic on turnpike in south Topeka
Top Stories
Much warmer Wednesday, then temperatures tumble for Thursday
Low-income families can sign up to get holiday help from the United Way
Students, officials team up to make resources more accessible at Seaman High School
Topeka elementary schools use new program to provide weekend meals to students
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App/Text Alerts
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Washburn Ichabods
Topeka Pilots Hockey
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
The Big Game
Top Stories
Italy’s next move vs. racism: anti-terrorism listening tools
Top Stories
Patriots blitz Darnold, Jets 33-0 to remain undefeated
Tarasenko has goal, 2 assists as Blues beat Avalanche 3-1
World Series: How the Nationals and Astros match up
Kansas athletics announces multi-year agreement to reignite Border Showdown rivalry
Report It!
Contests
Community
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Your Wellness Network
Buy Local
NOTO
Adopt-A-Pet
Pet Lost and Found
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Daily Pledge Of Allegiance
Watch
Live Stream
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43 News
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 News Cute Pets
FOX 43 News Pet Advice
Top Stories
Pet Advice: Is pet insurance worth the cost?
Top Stories
Low-income families can sign up to get holiday help from the United Way
Top Stories
K-State names a college after an alumnus for the first time in history
Emporia’s annual Freedom Fest brings community together for friendly competitions, honors veterans
Chiefs players to serve dinner at Tyrann Mathieu’s Celebrity Waiters Dinner
Women Riders World Relay makes a stop in Topeka
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Text Alerts
Mobile Apps
Email Updates
Page 2
Page 2 Advice
Page 2 Comics
Page 2 Food
Page 2 Book Reviews
Page 2 Movie Reviews
Search
Search
Search
Pet Advice: Is pet insurance worth the cost?
FOX 43 News
by:
Erin La Row
Posted:
Oct 22, 2019 / 07:57 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 22, 2019 / 07:57 AM CDT
Trending Stories
K-State names a college after an alumnus for the first time in history
Man having a seizure shocked when two teens try to rob him
Accident slows traffic on turnpike in south Topeka
People addressing opioid crisis in Kansas amidst federal lawsuits
Weather