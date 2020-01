TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The 31st annual Topeka Farm Show kicks off Tuesday morning at the Stormont Vail Events Center. More than 20 thousand people are expected to come out for this year's event.

The 2020 farm show features more than 600 booths featuring a variety of agriculture technology. Show director Brock Nelson says the future of farming today is using technology to be more efficient.