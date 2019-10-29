Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment
Education 21st Century
Health Check
Border Report Tour
Cute Kid
Jefferson Awards
Our News Team
Top Stories
Topeka Zoo sun bear Cup Cake dies
Top Stories
Meet Melba: 100-year-old Chiefs superfan all smiles on her first trip to Arrowhead
Daughter of country singer Ned LeDoux dies in choking accident
Man shot near Topeka West High School
Police investigating possible shooting in west Topeka
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App/Text Alerts
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Washburn Ichabods
Topeka Pilots Hockey
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
The Big Game
Top Stories
Barty upset by alternate Bertens at WTA Finals
Top Stories
Tokyo officials feud with IOC over Olympic marathon switch
Athlete compensation comes front and center for NCAA
Steelers overcome slow start, drop winless Dolphins 27-14
Embiid scores 36 as 76ers top Hawks 105-103 to stay unbeaten
Report It!
Contests
Community
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Your Wellness Network
Buy Local
Visit NOTO
Visit Lawrence
Adopt-A-Pet
Pet Lost and Found
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Daily Pledge Of Allegiance
Watch
Live Stream
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43 News
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 News Cute Pets
FOX 43 News Pet Advice
Top Stories
Pet Advice: Keeping your pets safe, not scared on Halloween
Top Stories
What you need to know for November 5 election day
Top Stories
Rasmussen College hosting virtual career fair
Attention artists, bakers: time to register for TPAC’s annual gingerbread competition
Sunset Zoo gets families ready for Halloween, while educating about conservation efforts
ZOO AND YOU: Creepy, crawly creatures on display during Halloween event at Topeka Zoo
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Text Alerts
Mobile Apps
Email Updates
Page 2
Page 2 Advice
Page 2 Comics
Page 2 Food
Page 2 Book Reviews
Page 2 Movie Reviews
Search
Search
Search
Pet Advice: Keeping your pets safe, not scared on Halloween
FOX 43 News
by:
Erin La Row
Posted:
Oct 29, 2019 / 08:30 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 29, 2019 / 08:30 AM CDT
Trending Stories
14 charged after over 200 pounds of meth seized from Kansas home
Missing teen spotted on Pornhub; Florida man arrested
Weather
Topeka Zoo sun bear Cup Cake dies
Daughter of country singer Ned LeDoux dies in choking accident