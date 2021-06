TOPEKA (KSNT) - Evergy is teaming up with the Topeka Salvation Army to help people in need beat the heat. The energy provider has donated around 600 fans that will be handed out Tuesday morning.

In order to get a fan, people need to fill out an application at the Topeka Salvation Army at 1320 Southeast 6th Avenue. Proof of income and proof of Shawnee County residency is required.