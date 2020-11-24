University Veterinary Care Center is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.
TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — In this week’s Pet Advice, Dr. Amy Guernsey with University Veterinary Care Center explains why toys and enrichment activities are crucial for your pet bird’s health. The good news is it doesn’t have to cost a lot of money. Dr. Guernsey shares some of her favorite options for birds and says they’re items you already have around your house.
Pet Advice: Pet bird enrichment
