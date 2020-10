University Veterinary Care Center is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.



TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Obesity is a growing problem in the United States — and not just with people.

Our pets are also packing on the pounds, which can affect their overall health.

Dr. Amy Guernsey with University Veterinary Care Center shows us an easy way to assess your pet’s weight and explains how those extra pounds could be hurting your furry friend.