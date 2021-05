TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — You’ve probably heard of Lyme Disease and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, but what about Anaplasmosis, Babesia or Cytauxzoon (bobcat fever)?

In this week’s Pet Advice, Dr. Travis Gratton with University Veterinary Care Center talks about various tick-borne diseases affecting pets, symptoms you may notice in your dog or cat as well as tips for prevention.