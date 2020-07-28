University Veterinary Care Center is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.
TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Chances are, you’ve come across a snakeskin at some point while you were outdoors. Shedding is a normal process for reptiles, both in the wild and in captivity.
In today’s Pet Advice, Dr. Amy Guernsey with University Veterinary Care Center explains the shedding process — why it happens and what you need to know to keep your pet reptile healthy.
Pet Advice: Reptile shedding
