Pet Advice: Reptile shedding

Breakaway TMS-Psychiatry is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Breakaway TMS-Psychiatry is a new practice in Topeka providing medication management and deep trans-cranial magnetic stimulation for the treatment of major depression and obsessive compulsive disorder.

Dr. David Wichman says TMS is a relatively new treatment in the Midwest. With deep TMS, they place a helmet with electromagnets on the patient's head that then stimulates left prefrontal cortex of the brain. Dr. Wichman says it's often been shown to be more effective in treating depression than medications.

Dr. Wichman says they've seen excellent response and remission rates following TMS treatment.