University Veterinary Care Center is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.
TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — As the weather warms up, more and more people are taking their dogs out for a walk and a little exercise. Dr. Travis Gratton with University Veterinary Care Center, shares some tips to keep your dog healthy and moving.
For more information, visit University Veterinary Care Center.
Pet Advice: Safe exercise
University Veterinary Care Center is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.