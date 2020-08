WHITING, Kan. (KSNT) - Cable Wareham is just 18 years old but he's already a world champion saddle bronc rider. In a state known for its basketball and football, rodeo is how he's making his name, and he's just getting started.

"The No. 1 saddle bronc rider in the world, from Kansas, Cable Wareham," the announcer at the National High School Rodeo Association finals bellowed.