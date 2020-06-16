University Veterinary Care Center is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.
TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Did you know distemper is 100% fatal for ferrets? In today’s Pet Advice, Dr. Travis Gratton with University Veterinary Care Center talks about the care needed for pet ferrets including what vaccinations are essential to keep them healthy.
Pet Advice: Vaccinations essential to ferret health
