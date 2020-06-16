Pet Advice: Vaccinations essential to ferret health

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Did you know distemper is 100% fatal for ferrets? In today’s Pet Advice, Dr. Travis Gratton with University Veterinary Care Center talks about the care needed for pet ferrets including what vaccinations are essential to keep them healthy.

