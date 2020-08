TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) - FOX 43 AM Live and KSNT News' morning show have won back-to-back honors as the 2020 best AM newscasts from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters.

Debuting in May 2019 on KTMJ, the show runs at 7 a.m. each weekday and features Erin La Row and Becky Taylor at the helm. Its sister, KSNT News' long-running morning program anchored by David George, followed closely behind in second place.