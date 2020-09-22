Pet Advice: What does sports medicine look like in veterinary medicine?

University Veterinary Care Center is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.
TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Sports medicine is a relatively new but rapidly growing area of interest within veterinary medicine. Dr. Travis Gratton with University Veterinary Care Center talked to FOX 43’s Erin La Row about how integrative care, like sports medicine, is helping athletic and working dogs remain in top form.
Sports medicine for dogs may include:
- Rehabilitation (equivalent to physical therapy))
- Chiropractic care
- Therapeutic laser for muscle, ligament, tendon and joint injuries
- Regenerative medicine (platelet rich plasma and stem cell therapies)
- X-rays, ultrasound and surgery when severe injuries occur