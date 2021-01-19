Pet Advice: Why is my bird losing feathers?

University Veterinary Care Center is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.



TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — In this week’s Pet Advice, Dr. Amy Guernsey with University Veterinary Care Center talks about feather loss and what’s typical for your pet bird.

Guernsey explained what is normal molting versus overgrooming and some of the causes of feather picking in birds.

Dr. Guernsey said it is considered a “disease of exclusion” — ranging from parasitism, diet, underlying kidney or liver problems or OCD.

She also shares ways to discourage feather picking when no medical reason is identified.



