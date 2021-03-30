TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — In this week’s Pet Advice, Dr. Amy Guernsey with University Veterinary Care Center talks about how xylitol, a substance commonly used as a sugar substitute and found in many foods, can be toxic for dogs.
Pet Advice: Xylitol toxicity
